DoJ: Novartis' Sandoz To Pay $195 Mln In Price-Fixing Case

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Novartis'(NVS) generic drugs unit Sandoz has agreed to pay $195 million to settle criminal charges for fixing prices on generic drugs.

The company was charged with rigging bids and fixing prices of more than $500 million worth of generic drugs between 2013-2015, said the department, which has been probing the generic drug industry for three years.

"Sandoz conspired for years with other manufacturers and their executives to raise prices for critical medications, and the Antitrust Division will continue its ongoing investigation to hold both individuals and corporations accountable," said Makan Delrahim, head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.

Under deferred prosecution agreement, Sandoz has agreed to cooperate fully with the Antitrust Division's ongoing criminal investigation.

"Today's resolution, with one of the largest manufacturers of generic drugs, is a significant step toward ensuring that prices of generic drugs are set by competition, not collusion," said the Justice Department's antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, in a statement.

"In reaching today's resolution, we are not only resolving historical issues but also underscoring our commitment to continually improving our compliance and training programs," Sandoz President Carol Lynch said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.