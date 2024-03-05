News & Insights

Doha Bank to raise $500 mln from 5-year bonds, document says

March 05, 2024 — 12:36 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Doha Bank DOBK.QA, majority owned by Qatar Investment Authority, has announced initial price guidance for its $500 million bond issuance, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The initial price guidance for the 5-year U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds is near 160 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document showed.

Barclays, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered have been appointed to work on the debt transaction as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the lender said.

Last month, Qatar's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, raised $1 billion from 5-year dollar denominated bonds.

