Doha Bank prepares for international bond sale -document

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Qatar's Doha Bank DOBK.QA has hired a group of banks to arrange an international bond sale subject to market conditions, a document showed.

ING INGA.AS is leading the deal and, along with Barclays BARC.L, Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, JPMorgan JPM.N, Mizuho 8411.T, MUFG 8306.T and QNB Capital QNBK.QA, will arrange fixed-income investor calls from Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

