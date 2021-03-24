Doha Bank expected to sell $500 mln in five-year bonds, document shows

Adds expected size, final spread, Doha Bank no comment and changes sourcing

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Doha Bank DOBK.QA is expected to sell $500 million in five-year bonds on Wednesday and has received over $1 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

The spread was set at 150 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, tightening 20 bps from initial guidance, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

ING INGA.AS, Barclays BARC.L, Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, JPMorgan JPM.N, Mizuho 8411.T, MUFG 8306.T and QNB Capital QNBK.QA are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday.

Doha Bank declined to comment.

