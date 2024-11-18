Dogwood says low-dose IMC-2 treatment reduces long-COVID fatigue

Dogwood (DWTX) Therapeutics “announced top line data from the recently completed BHC IMC-2 Long-COVID study. The study was conducted via an investigator-initiated, investigational research grant provided to the Bateman Horne Center. The study demonstrated that the low dose combination antiviral therapy IMC-2 treated patient cohort (valacyclovir 750 mg + celecoxib dosed 200 mg twice daily) exhibited clinically meaningful reductions in Long-COVID associated fatigue and sleep disturbance, as compared with the placebo treated cohort. The high dose IMC-2 treated cohort (valacyclovir 1500 mg + celecoxib 200 mg dosed twice daily) did not exhibit clinically meaningful differences versus placebo, believed to be related to higher levels of gastrointestinal adverse events associated with the higher dose regimen.” R. Michael Gendreau, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Dogwood Therapeutics, stated: “The primary goals of this trial were to determine the IMC-2 treatment effect size versus placebo and the associated patient sample size to design our planned IMC-2 Phase 2 Long-COVID study in a manner that maximizes probability of success. IMC-2 demonstrated a robust reduction in fatigue, the primary endpoint agreed with the Food & Drug Administration to advance IMC-2 into Phase 2 development. We look forward to finalizing these plans and providing further information on next steps in the coming months.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DWTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.