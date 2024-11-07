Dogwood says cash ‘not sufficient’ to fund requirements for next 12 months

The Company estimates that its current cash of $2.0 million at September 30, 2024 along with the $16.5 million in loan proceeds received on October 7, 2024 is not sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital requirements for at least the next 12 months. The Company will need to secure the additional $3.0 million of loan proceeds available to us under the terms of the loan agreement in February 2025 to continue to fund our operations through 2025.

