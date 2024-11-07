News & Insights

Dogwood reports Q3 EPS ($2.05), consensus ($1.18)

November 07, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

“The formation of Dogwood (DWTX) Therapeutics last month represents a transformational expansion of our pipeline with the addition of Halneuron, a non-opioid, novel NaV 1.7 modulator to treat neuropathic pain associated with chemotherapy, purposefully complementing our promising development assets IMC-1 and IMC-2,” said Greg Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Dogwood Therapeutics. “The concurrent strategic financing to be provided by an affiliate of CK Life Sciences Int’l., former owner of Pharmagesic, provides us with operating capital through 2025. We see this as a win-win for legacy Virios shareholders and CKLS, with both short-term and medium-term value creation opportunities associated with forthcoming data from the Bateman-Horne Center managed IMC-2 Phase 2 Long-COVID trial, and the Halneuron Phase 2b interim data projected for the second half of next year.”

