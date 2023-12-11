News & Insights

World Markets

Dogs go for the traditional look at Lagos canine festival

Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

December 11, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Seun Sanni and Vining Ogu for Reuters ->

LAGOS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dog lovers in Nigeria paraded their pets in traditional outfits at a canine festival in the commercial capital Lagos at the weekend, as organisers sought to showcase the country's diverse culture and encourage pet ownership.

Jackie Idimogu, chief organiser of the Lagos Dog Festival, said this year's event sought to foster national unity after a disputed presidential election in February exposed Nigeria's tribal faultlines as voting was largely along ethnic lines.

"Because of that we decided to use Lagos Dog Carnival 2023 to celebrate the togetherness of Nigerians, to celebrate that Nigerians have different tribes, different ... cultures, but we are still one," Idimogu said.

Pomeranians, Cane Corsos and Siberian Husky were among the dogs on show, parading their outfits at the festival, which is in its fifth year.

A Lhasa Apso, however, took the prize for the best dressed dog for its traditional Igbo attire.

(Reporting by Seun Sanni and Vining Ogu, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Susan Fenton)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.