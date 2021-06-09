Dogness (International)'s (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shareholders Are Down 60% On Their Shares

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. In that time, the share price dropped 60%. So it is really good to see an improvement. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Dogness (International) saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:DOGZ Earnings Per Share Growth June 9th 2021

A Different Perspective

Dogness (International) produced a TSR of 0.6% over the last year. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 39% for the year. The silver lining is that the recent rise is far preferable to the annual loss of 17% that shareholders have suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dogness (International) better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dogness (International) (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

