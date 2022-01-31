Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) pulls back 12% this week, but still delivers shareholders favorable 80% return over 1 year

It certainly might concern Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shareholders to see the share price down 60% in just 30 days. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 80%.

In light of the stock dropping 12% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Dogness (International) grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 27% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:DOGZ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Dogness (International) rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 80% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Dogness (International) (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

