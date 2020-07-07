Cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin Volumes Spike 1,900% in 2 Days Amid Viral TikTok Videos

Social media has thrown dogecoin traders a treat.

Trading volumes for the Shiba Inu meme-based cryptocurrency spiked nearly 2,000% in the last two days, according to data from Messari, as videos on TikTok encouraged users to invest. The whimsical assetâs price climbed 35% to $0.035 over the same period.Â 

Dogecoin is a âjoke cryptocurrency,â according to one of its founders, Jackson Palmer. As such, impromptu social media-based frenzies may be a fitting use case. Daily volume for the cryptocurrency stayed well below $5 million for the past two months.Â 

âThe recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still purely speculation,â said Anil Lulla, former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital.

Global search interest in âhow to buy dogecoinâ also skyrocketed from a score of 25 to 100, the highest possible search popularity score, over the past few days, according to 12-month Google Trends data analyzed by CoinDesk.Â 

Some of the videos on TikTok, a newly popular social media platform, garnered more than 100,000 âlikes,â while all videos with the âdogecoinâ hashtag amassed several million.

For speculators and meme aficionados, dogecoin offers a different value proposition than other cryptocurrencies, according to Qiao Wang, an independent cryptocurrency trader formerly at Tower Research.

The value of most top cryptocurrencies âcomes from monetary premium,â said Wang. âDogecoinâs value comes from memetic premium.â

