Dogecoin Volumes Spike 1,900% in 2 Days Amid Viral TikTok Videos
Social media has thrown dogecoin traders a treat.
Trading volumes for the Shiba Inu meme-based cryptocurrency spiked nearly 2,000% in the last two days, according to data from Messari, as videos on TikTok encouraged users to invest. The whimsical assetâs price climbed 35% to $0.035 over the same period.Â
Dogecoin is a âjoke cryptocurrency,â according to one of its founders, Jackson Palmer. As such, impromptu social media-based frenzies may be a fitting use case. Daily volume for the cryptocurrency stayed well below $5 million for the past two months.Â
âThe recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still purely speculation,â said Anil Lulla, former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital.
Global search interest in âhow to buy dogecoinâ also skyrocketed from a score of 25 to 100, the highest possible search popularity score, over the past few days, according to 12-month Google Trends data analyzed by CoinDesk.Â
Some of the videos on TikTok, a newly popular social media platform, garnered more than 100,000 âlikes,â while all videos with the âdogecoinâ hashtag amassed several million.
For speculators and meme aficionados, dogecoin offers a different value proposition than other cryptocurrencies, according to Qiao Wang, an independent cryptocurrency trader formerly at Tower Research.
The value of most top cryptocurrencies âcomes from monetary premium,â said Wang. âDogecoinâs value comes from memetic premium.â
