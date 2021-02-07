Dogecoin Smokes Its All-Time High After Snoop Dogg Becomes Snoop DOGE

The price of meme cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) soared more than 55% Sunday, setting a new all-time high, after American rapper Snoop Dogg joined DOGE booster-in-chief Elon Musk and Kiss rock star Gene Simmons in tweeting a meme of a Shiba Inu, the dog breed that represents the DOGE token.

The price of the cryptocurrency started trading around $0.056 at the beginning of the day and rose to $0.0872 Sunday afternoon before settling back to $0.084, up 55%, in the last 24 hours, eclipsing the all-time high of $0.078 set late last month. Year to date DOGE is up more than 1,380%.

At 19:54 UTC on Saturday, the rap artist tweeted out the following:

At 07:41 UTC on Sunday, Musk, who, when he’s not busy boosting DOGE also serves as Tesla’s CEO, tweeted a Lion King-inspired picture of himself holding up Simmons holding up Snoop Dogg who in turn is holding up a Shiba Inu.

Simmons was included in Musk’s meme as the Kiss rocker had kicked off the current round of DOGE-pumping early Saturday morning with typical modesty, tweeting to the world that he is the “God Of Dogecoin.”

The Tweets by the trio of DOGE lovers apparently were enough to cause the meme-based cryptocurrency to rise enough to move into eighth place on the most valuable cryptocurrency list, racing past Bitcoin Cash (11), Chainlink (10) and Litecoin (9). DOGE now has a current market value of $10.1 billion.



Pop music star Kevin Jonas also added his support for the cryptocurrency with a Tweeted Saturday evening.

At press time, Jonas had yet to be added to Musk’s Lion King meme, which frankly is a DOGE-gone shame.

UPDATE (Feb. 7, 22:14 UTC): Updates with new all-time high.

UPDATE (Feb. 7, 22:35 UTC): Updates price, position on most-valuable crypto list.

