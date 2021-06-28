Dogecoin Sees Uptick After Elon Musk Tweet Supporting Fee-Change Proposal

Elon Musk’s tweeted support for a proposal to change dogecoin’s fee structure was followed by an uptick in the price of the meme-based crypto.

The Tesla founder said it was important to support a reduction in DOGE transaction fees.

His tweet was in response to a proposal by dogecoin developer Patrick Lodder to reduce fees to 0.01 DOGE in order for the crypto to remain competitive.

The current recommended fee of 1 DOGE has “become steep for the perceived value of transacting dogecoin,” and is “disincentivizing on-chain transactions unnecessarily,” according to Lodder.

Lodder argues that where transacting in DOGE used to be 10 times cheaper than litecoin, it is now nearly five times more expensive.

DOGE’s price subsequently rallied to above $0.26. It has since pulled back, sitting at $0.256 at press time.

