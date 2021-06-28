Cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin Sees Uptick After Elon Musk Tweet Supporting Fee-Change Proposal

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s tweeted support for a proposal to change dogecoin’s fee structure was followed by an uptick in the price of the meme-based crypto.

  • The Tesla founder said it was important to support a reduction in DOGE transaction fees.
  • His tweet was in response to a proposal by dogecoin developer Patrick Lodder to reduce fees to 0.01 DOGE in order for the crypto to remain competitive.
  • The current recommended fee of 1 DOGE has “become steep for the perceived value of transacting dogecoin,” and is “disincentivizing on-chain transactions unnecessarily,” according to Lodder.
  • Lodder argues that where transacting in DOGE used to be 10 times cheaper than litecoin, it is now nearly five times more expensive.
  • DOGE’s price subsequently rallied to above $0.26. It has since pulled back, sitting at $0.256 at press time.

