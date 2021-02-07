Dogecoin Rises More Than 36% After Snoop Dogg Becomes Snoop DOGE

The price of meme cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) soared more than 36% Sunday after American rapper Snoop Dogg a day earlier joined DOGE booster-in-chief Elon Musk and Kiss rock star Gene Simmons in tweeting a meme of a Shiba Inu, the dog breed that represents the DOGE token.

The price of the cryptocurrency started trading around $0.56 at the beginning of the day and rose as high as $0.069 Sunday morning, before settling back to $0.068, up more than 34% in the last 24 hours, a DOGE’s whisker from the all-time high of $0.078. Year to date DOGE is up more than 1,100%.

At 19:54 UTC on Saturday, the rap artist tweeted out the following:

At 07:41 UTC on Sunday, Musk, who, when he’s not busy boosting DOGE also serves as Tesla’s CEO, tweeted a Lion King-inspired picture of himself holding up Simmons holding up Snoop Dogg who in turn is holding up a Shiba Inu.

Pop music star Kevin Jonas also tweeted on Saturday evening, adding his support of the memecurrency.

At press time, Jonas had yet to be added to Musk’s Lion King meme, which frankly is a DOGE-gone shame.

