Dogecoin Prices: How Much You’d Have if You Bought $1K DOGE One Year Ago Today

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) prices continue to soar higher as the #Dogearmy boosts the cryptocurrency higher.

That’s resulted in DOGE reaching a high of roughly 45.0486 cents today. Now think back to a year ago when the crypto was only trading for a measly .19 cents (or .0019). If you would have invested $1,000 in DOGE back then, you’d be sitting on about $237,097.90 worth of Dogecoin now.

That’s one heck of a massive increase in your investment. Now let’s break it down to see how much you Dogecoin you would have at different price points.

$10 of DOGE at .19 cents would come to 5,263.1579‬ tokens, which have a value of $2,370.98 today.

$100 of DOGE at .19 cents would come to 52,631.5789 tokens, which are worth $23,709.79 today.

$250 DOGE at .19 cents would come to 131,578.9473 tokens, which are priced at $59,274.47 today.

$500 of DOGE at .19 cents would come to 263,157.8947 tokens, which have a value of $118,421.05 today.

$1,000 of DOGE at .19 cents would come to 526,315.7895 tokens, which are worth $237,097.90 today.

$10,000 of DOGE at .19 cents would come to 5,263,157.8947 tokens, which are priced at $2,370,978.95 today.

$15,000 of DOGE at .19 cents would come to 7,894,736.8421 tokens, which have a value of $3,556,468.42 today.

Clearly investing in DOGE one year ago would be worth it today, but that’s hindsight. How about at its current value? Here’s what InvestorPlace’s Thomas Yeung said about jumping in on Dogecoin when the price was at 17 cents per token yesterday.

“So, instead of watching Dogecoin’s rapid rise and wondering, “is it too late to buy in,” why not buy $500 of Dogecoin and learn a couple of lessons from Generation Reddit? Even if it doesn’t make you a millionaire, it’s going to be far more fun than sitting on the sidelines.”

DOGE is up 187.4% as of noon Friday and is up 7,808% since the start of the year.

With Dogecoin prices continuing to increase, there’s still plenty more to learn about the cryptocurrency.

Luckily, InvestorPlace.com has been dedicating quite a bit of time to the crypto with extensive coverage. That includes it climbing the crypto ranks, a surprising collaboration with Slim Jim, and price predictions. You can learn more about this at the links below.

