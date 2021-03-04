Dogecoin News: Mark Cuban NBA Move May Help Bring DOGE Out of Meme Status

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) news for Thursday includes Mark Cuban announcing a change that could move the cryptocurrency above its meme reputation.

Cuban, the owner of NBA team the Dallas Mavericks, said that it will now accept dogecoin. That means that fans will be able to use the cryptocurrency when paying for tickets or merchandise.

The decision from Cuban to accept dogecoin as a form of payment shows that some businesses are starting to take it more seriously. Or at least that they are willing to have some fun with their customers, reports Markets Insider.

Cuban told Dealbook the following about the decision.

“Sometimes in business, you have to do things that are fun.”

While it’s true that dogecoin does have value, that doesn’t mean it’s ready to be taken seriously just yet. Meme investors lead by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk have been attempting to push the crypto higher over the last couple of months to some success. However, it’s been stuck at around 5 cents per token since mid-February.

DOGE was down 3.5% as of Thursday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

