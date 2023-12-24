'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Skyrockets, DOGE Predicted To Rally This Christmas And More: Top Cryptocurrency Stories This Week

This week saw a flurry of activity in the world of cryptocurrency. From a sudden surge in Shiba Inu’s burn rate to a prediction of a Dogecoin rally, the crypto space was anything but quiet. Here’s a quick recap of some of the major stories that made headlines.

Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Skyrockets 28,000%

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), often referred to as the ‘Dogecoin Killer,’ experienced a notable increase in its burn rate, soaring by a staggering 28,350% on Wednesday. The boost came after more than 6.3 million SHIB tokens were transferred to a dead wallet, as reported by Shibburn, a Shiba Inu burn tracker. This surge followed Shiba Inu’s recent partnership announcement with D3 Global, purposed at securing the .shib domain. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu Makes History With Plans for .shib Top-Level Domain

Shiba Inu announced its plans to secure the .shib top-level domain, in partnership with D3 Global. This marks Shiba Inu as one of the first decentralized ecosystems to pursue a dedicated top-level domain, integrating the traditional domain name system with the burgeoning Web3 sector. Read the full article here.

Christmas Rally Predicted for Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency analyst Crypto Tony has predicted a potential holiday rally for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) if it manages to surpass the $0.106 mark. He stated, "Give us that gorgeous pump on DOGE this Christmas. $0.106 to clear and it is go time.” Read the full article here.

Elon Musk’s X Could Integrate Dogecoin Payments

Alex Lewis, Chief Technology Officer of MyDoge Wallet, has shared his thoughts on the potential for Dogecoin payments to be integrated into Elon Musk’s X platform. According to Lewis, X has already applied for all necessary licenses to become a custodial service, much like PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App. Read the full article here.

Crypto Analyst Forecasts ‘Ethereum Killer’ Solana to Soar

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Bluntz believes that Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), often dubbed the ‘Ethereum Killer,’ is set to break out against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soon, resulting in significant rallies for its U.S. dollar pair. “When this 37-day range breaks, SOL is going to gigasend,” said Bluntz. Read the full article here.

