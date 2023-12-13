News & Insights

'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Supply Shrinks On Exchanges, New Poll Shows Trump Narrowly Leading Biden - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

December 13, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

US MarketsTake-Two Interactive Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Rises Following Inflation Report; Fed Decision In Focus

 

Crypto

El Salvador's Bitcoin 'Freedom Visa' Predicted To Reach Full Subscription By 2023Crypto Analysts Foresee Choppy Waters For Bitcoin: 'Resistance Walls' Keeping Uptrend At Bay'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Supply Shrinks On Exchanges — Trader Says 'Setting Stage For Potential Gains'Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Nearly $11.5M Worth Of Coinbase Shares As Bitcoin, Crypto Rally Loses SteamTrump's Third 'Mugshot' Series Propels Sales, Boosts Volumes Of First NFT CollectionBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Ahead Of FOMC Meet: Analyst Says King Crypto Undergoing Correction, Suspects A 'Bounce' Within 24 Hours

 

US Politics

Biden Warns Congress Against Handing Down Putin His 'Greatest Gift:' 'Calling On Them To Do The Right Thing'Trump Vs. Biden: New Poll Finds Ex-President Hanging On With Slender Lead But One Trend Could Give His Camp Sleepless NightsGOP House Members Resist Rushed Senate Bill To Change Ohio's Voter-Approved Marijuana LawTrump Critic Chris Sununu Publicly Backs Nikki Haley For 2024 GOP Nomination, Shaking Up Republican RaceTrump's Defense Requests Immediate Verdict In Fraud Trial For A Second Time, Judge Engoron Dismisses RequestDonald Trump Hits Record Lead, Support Among Republican Candidates For 2024 Election: Here Are The Details

 

World Politics

Next In Line For North Korea's Throne: Kim Jong Un's Daughter?Biden's Assurances Aside, US Aid For Ukraine Remains In LimboUN Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Rising Tensions Between Israel And US

 

US Economy

Janet Yellen Foresees 'Soft Landing' Amid Inflation Anxiety: 'I Believe That's The Path We're On'

 

World Economy

COP28 Draft Proposes Historic Shift From Fossil Fuels Amid Global Debate

 

Tech

Samsung To Introduce Emergency SOS To Galaxy Phones, Closing Another Feature Gap With Apple's iPhonesTim Sweeney Says They Have No 'Hard Feelings' Against Former Partner In Litigation Match GroupSecuring Your iPhone Just Got Easier With Apple's New Anti-Theft FeatureHow Did Epic Games' Showdown With Google Differ From Apple? CEO Tim Sweeney Says It Was Like Ice And FireGoogle Court Ruling Spurs Analyst Opinions — Will The $500B App-Store Industry Hit 'A Wall Of Large Numbers' Or A Regulatory Barrier?

  

 

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Stock In Reverse Gear Premarket: What's Going On?All-Electric Future: GM And Komatsu Team Up For Hydrogen-Powered Mining TruckTesla Issues Massive Recall Of Over 2M Vehicles Over Autosteer Concerns'NOT Advertising:' Ford CEO Jim Farley Swears Video Of Super Duty Rescuing Tesla Cybertruck Out Of Snow Was Not StagedTesla Receives Land-Use Permits For Gigafactory In Mexico's Nueva LeonTesla's Model 3 Hit by Tax Credit Cut: $7,500 Federal Tax Benefits End For Rear-Wheel Drive And Long-Range VariantsTesla Responds To Safety Worries Over Cybertruck's Design, Says Size Doesn't Matter When It Comes To 'Crumple Zone'

 

Consumer

Retail Giant Kroger's New Normal - Reportedly Plans Shift To More In-Office Workdays Starting Next FebruaryGM's Infotainment Product Head Reveals Main Reason Behind Dropping Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

 

Communication

Elon Musk's X 2023 Faces Anticipated Ad Revenue Decline To Nearly $2.5B Amid Ongoing Controversies

 

Space

'Doesn't Make Sense:' Elon Musk Gets Livid Over FCC's Denial Of $885M Subsidy To Starlink, Accuses Rivals Of Foul PlayAir New Zealand Partners With Elon Musk's Starlink To Redefine Domestic Travel With In-Flight Internet

