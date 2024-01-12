News & Insights

'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Dominates with 400% Surge in Token Burns, Whales Acquire $1.38M in SHIB, Trump's Town Hall Draws 4.4M Views, Eclipsing Haley-DeSantis GOP Debate - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

January 12, 2024 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

CryptoCrypto Analyst Predicts Pepe Coin ‘To Be Breaking Out’ As Price Escapes Bearish Channel

 Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Proposes A 33% Boost In Network’s Gas Limit  ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Scorches The Charts: Token Burn Skyrockets 400%, Whales Accumulate $1.38M Worth Of SHIB  Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Projects A Single Bitcoin Could Be Worth $1.5M By 2030: ‘Probability Of The Bull Case Has Increased’  Robinhood Lists All 11 Bitcoin Spot ETFs, Platform’s General Manager Calls Increased Access To King Crypto A ‘Good Thing’  Elizabeth Warren Slams SEC Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval: ‘Wrong on The Law And Wrong On The Policy’  Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As ETF Trading Brings 230M In Liquidations: Analyst Says ‘Reality Kicks In’

US Markets

Flexsteel Industries Posts Strong Preliminary Results, Joins Wipro, Sify Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday’s Pre-Market Session

 Investor Sentiment Eases Following Inflation Data; Bank Earnings In Focus

US Politics

Trump’s Live Town Hall Rakes 4.4M Views, Overshadows Haley-Desantis GOP Debate

 Defense Department Lost Track Of Over $1B Military Aid Given To Ukraine, Reveals Pentagon’s Inspector General  Trump Berates Judge After He Was Cut Off In Closing Remarks Of $370M New York Civil Fraud Case: ‘Would Not Let Me Explain’  Donald Trump Dominates New Hampshire, Nikki Haley Trails By 14 Points, Shows New Poll  Hunter Biden’s Daughter Counters Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claims About Her Father’s Alleged Escape From Congress  Biden Vs. Trump: President Regains Lead In National 2024 Election Poll, But Top Voter Concern Could Be Bad News

World Politics

Powerhouses America, China, Russia Race For Saudi Arabia’s Mineral Resources As Kingdom Positions Itself As A “Super Region”

 North Korea Opens Borders For Tourists After Nearly 4 Years, Welcoming Russian Visitors Amid Geopolitical Tensions  Antony Blinken To Meet Top Chinese Official A Day Before Critical Presidential Election In Taiwan  US Sanctions Russian Entities Over Purchase Of Ballistic Missiles From Kim Jong Un For Ukraine War  US-Led Coalition Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen In Response To Red Sea Attacks: Joe Biden Says ‘Will Not Hesitate To Direct Further Measures’

US Economy

Fed Has ‘Already Lost’ Inflation War, Says Gold Bull Peter Schiff After ‘Hotter-Than-Expected’ December CPI Data: Are Rate Hikes Coming?

World Economy

Russia Restrictions On Facebook, Instagram And X Cost Economy Over $4B In 2023

Tech

Apple Will Use Face Scans To Determine The Perfect Apple Vision Pro Size For You: Report

 Google’s Mysterious Purge Claims Over 1,000 Employees – What’s Happening Behind Closed Doors?  Meta Offers $51M To Resolve Ads Lawsuit With Canadian Facebook Users In Four Provinces  Google Join Hands With Chilean Government To Establish First APAC-Linking Undersea Cable  OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Discusses Strategies To ‘Mitigate The Risk’ Of AI With House Speaker Mike Johnson  Apple’s Board Witnesses Major Shake-Up: Former US Vice President Al Gore And James Bell To Retire

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Shares Set To Open At 2-Month Low As 2024 Gloom Lingers: What’s Going On?

 Tesla’s First US Price Hike Of 2024: Model Y 7-Seat Option Surges By $500  Tesla Bulls At Odds After Hertz’s EV Selloff: ‘Blow’ For Musk’s Company Or ‘Black Eye Moment’ For Car Rental Firm?  Tesla Announces Price Drop In China, Entry-Level EV Now 6% Cheaper

Consumer

Stellantis Invests In French Sodium-Ion Battery Tech Developer Tiamat

 International Flavors & Fragrances Shares Are Up: Here’s Why  eBay Agrees To Pay $3M For Sending Live Cockroaches And Fetal Pig To Silent Critical Bloggers

Communication

Elon Musk’s Everything-App ‘Closer Than Everyone Thinks:’ X CEO Linda Yaccarino Outlines ‘Completely Transformational’ Vision At CES 2024

 Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios to Trim Workforce After Wrapping Productions: Report

Shiba Inu. Image via Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com.

