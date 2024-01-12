'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Dominates with 400% Surge in Token Burns, Whales Acquire $1.38M in SHIB, Trump's Town Hall Draws 4.4M Views, Eclipsing Haley-DeSantis GOP Debate - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoCrypto Analyst Predicts Pepe Coin ‘To Be Breaking Out’ As Price Escapes Bearish Channel

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Proposes A 33% Boost In Network’s Gas Limit ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Scorches The Charts: Token Burn Skyrockets 400%, Whales Accumulate $1.38M Worth Of SHIB Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Projects A Single Bitcoin Could Be Worth $1.5M By 2030: ‘Probability Of The Bull Case Has Increased’ Robinhood Lists All 11 Bitcoin Spot ETFs, Platform’s General Manager Calls Increased Access To King Crypto A ‘Good Thing’ Elizabeth Warren Slams SEC Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval: ‘Wrong on The Law And Wrong On The Policy’ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As ETF Trading Brings 230M In Liquidations: Analyst Says ‘Reality Kicks In’

US Markets

Investor Sentiment Eases Following Inflation Data; Bank Earnings In Focus

US Politics

Defense Department Lost Track Of Over $1B Military Aid Given To Ukraine, Reveals Pentagon’s Inspector General Trump Berates Judge After He Was Cut Off In Closing Remarks Of $370M New York Civil Fraud Case: ‘Would Not Let Me Explain’ Donald Trump Dominates New Hampshire, Nikki Haley Trails By 14 Points, Shows New Poll Hunter Biden’s Daughter Counters Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claims About Her Father’s Alleged Escape From Congress Biden Vs. Trump: President Regains Lead In National 2024 Election Poll, But Top Voter Concern Could Be Bad News

World Politics

North Korea Opens Borders For Tourists After Nearly 4 Years, Welcoming Russian Visitors Amid Geopolitical Tensions Antony Blinken To Meet Top Chinese Official A Day Before Critical Presidential Election In Taiwan US Sanctions Russian Entities Over Purchase Of Ballistic Missiles From Kim Jong Un For Ukraine War US-Led Coalition Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen In Response To Red Sea Attacks: Joe Biden Says ‘Will Not Hesitate To Direct Further Measures’

US Economy

World Economy

Tech

Google’s Mysterious Purge Claims Over 1,000 Employees – What’s Happening Behind Closed Doors? Meta Offers $51M To Resolve Ads Lawsuit With Canadian Facebook Users In Four Provinces Google Join Hands With Chilean Government To Establish First APAC-Linking Undersea Cable OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Discusses Strategies To ‘Mitigate The Risk’ Of AI With House Speaker Mike Johnson Apple’s Board Witnesses Major Shake-Up: Former US Vice President Al Gore And James Bell To Retire

Electric Vehicle

Tesla’s First US Price Hike Of 2024: Model Y 7-Seat Option Surges By $500 Tesla Bulls At Odds After Hertz’s EV Selloff: ‘Blow’ For Musk’s Company Or ‘Black Eye Moment’ For Car Rental Firm? Tesla Announces Price Drop In China, Entry-Level EV Now 6% Cheaper

Consumer

International Flavors & Fragrances Shares Are Up: Here’s Why eBay Agrees To Pay $3M For Sending Live Cockroaches And Fetal Pig To Silent Critical Bloggers

Communication

Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios to Trim Workforce After Wrapping Productions: Report

Shiba Inu. Image via Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.