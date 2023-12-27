'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1,600% As Whale Moves $46M Worth SHIB, Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Poised to Overtake Elon Musk's Tesla as Leading EV Seller - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Crypto'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1600% As Whale Moves $46M Worth SHIBEthereum Layer-2 Token Surges 12%, Shrugging Off Mark Cuban's Moves, As Price Tops $1: Analyst Foresees Polygon 'On The Verge Of A Breakout'Bitcoin Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As Santa Rally Fails To Materialize: Analyst Says 'Consolidation Is Next' For King Crypto
US MarketsCoherus BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Improves; Dow Jumps Over 150 Points
US PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene Draws Flak For Urging US To Emulate Milei's Argentina With Government Downsizing: 'Need To Stop Electing This Type Of Ignorance'Former Dallas Fed President Foresees 'Good Possibility' Of US Avoiding Recession in 2024, Similar to 2023GOP Congressman Eyes Marijuana Rescheduling To Unlock Cannabis Research For Science-Based PolicyFormer White House Chief Slams Trump's 'Rot In Hell' Christmas Day Post: 'It's Horrible To Put That Out'
World PoliticsChina Ramps Up Trade Sanctions Threat On Taiwan Ahead Of ElectionsXi Jinping Says Reunification Will Surely Be Realized: 'Will Resolutely Prevent Anyone From Splitting Taiwan From China'
World EconomyXi Jinping Proposes 'Chinese Modernisation' As Distinct Alternative To Western Capitalism In Commemoration Of Mao Zedong
TechAmazon Prime Viewers, Get Ready To Start Seeing Ads At End Of JanuaryApple's Next Big Thing? MagSafe Could Support Data Transmission And User AuthenticationMeta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun Throws Shade At OpenAI, Says 'Research World Doesn't Care Too Much' About The ChatGPT CreatorMicrosoft's AI-Assitant Copilot Makes Its Debut With ChatGPT-Like App On Android'iPhone Is Going To Be Just Fine:' Munster Sees No Hit To Apple's Flagship Product Amid Rumors Of Design Exec Joining Altman And Ive's AI ProjectTencent And NetEase Stocks Bounce Back As Chinese Regulator Signals Eased Stance On GamingApple Appeals Against Smartwatch Sales Ban After White House Declines To InterfereJapan Targets Apple, Google With Legislation To Curb App Store Monopolies
Electric Vehicle"Make Long-term Investment In Core Technologies" - Can NIO's $2.2B Boost From CYVN Transform EV Landscape?'Really Happy With My Tesla:' Italian Rally Driver Clocks 236K Miles On Model S Over 6 Years With Nearly Zero MaintenanceTesla Rival BYD Secures Conditional Testing License For L3 Autonomous Driving On High-Speed Roads In China: ReportRivian Repair Nightmare: R1T Owner's Patience Wears Thin With 8-Month Service WaitElon Musk Takes A Dig At BCG Ranking Tesla Behind Apple In Most Innovative Companies Of 2023 List: 'The Amazing Part Is...'Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Set To Topple Elon Musk's Tesla As World's No.1 EV Seller This QuarterTesla Set To Surpass Q4 Delivery Target? Top Analyst's Confidence Soars For Bullish 2024 On 'Strong Data'Uber Teams Up With Elon Musk's Tesla To Enter Japan's Taxi Market Following Government's Ridesharing Policy Shift: ReportElon Musk's Tesla Prepares For Major Model Y Overhaul In China Amid Rising Competition From Warren Buffett-Backed BYD And Xpeng: Report
ConsumerRing In The Savings: Verizon's Holiday Deal Cuts Costs By Up To $1900 On Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Watch 6, And Tab S9 FEToyota Achieves Record Global Output In November Fueled by Strong Consumer DemandFord, Chrysler Dominate 2023's Recall Frenzy But Tesla Remains Unseen Among Top 10
CommunicationSoftBank Gains 5% Boost In Tokyo-Listed Shares With $7.6B Worth T-Mobile Shares
IndustrialAmid Kim Jong Un's Escalating Threats, South Korea Plans To Procure 20 More Stealth Fighter Jets Made By Lockheed Martin
SpaceElon Musk's SpaceX To Likely Fall Short Of 100 Launches This Year — Will 2024 Be The Charm?
Shiba Inu Shibarium Image via CryptoFX on Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.