Key Points

Dogecoin can generate quick profits, but investors must be able to predict when the next hype cycle will occur.

Long-term investors care to own the highest-quality assets they can find, a category this meme token doesn’t belong in.

There is a much more promising cryptocurrency to consider buying.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has had its fair share of wild swings, mirroring the volatile nature of the broader cryptocurrency market. The most popular meme token currently trades 87% below its peak from May 2021 (as of June 2), which doesn't instill confidence within the investment community.

But Dogecoin has had periods when its price surged, such as last summer or late 2024. The ups and downs might be exciting for certain market participants, though the turbulence isn't for everybody.

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This is an interesting asset in the world of finance. Is Dogecoin a joke investment -- or a serious long-term bet?

This is the only reason to be bullish on Dogecoin

Dogecoin currently sports a market cap of $14.3 billion. This makes it the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by this metric, which is surprising given that it was invented as a light-hearted competitor to Bitcoin, which is worth $1.3 trillion right now.

For what it's worth, Dogecoin has been around since 2013, so it has proven its durability throughout multiple market cycles and economic backdrops. This means that it might not become totally worthless anytime soon.

But it lacks any fundamental catalysts. And its price movements depend entirely on hype. Therefore, I think the only reason to be bullish about Dogecoin as a serious long-term bet is if you have a unique insight into future hype cycles. I don't believe anyone is this prescient.

Buying Dogecoin today is nothing more than a gamble. Not only do you need to know that the meme token will experience another price surge, but you have to be able to successfully trade in and out of the market to capture the profit. This is an easy way to lose your money.

Don't group this crypto asset with high-quality investment opportunities

Even though it remains relevant today, I view Dogecoin as a joke investment. The smartest investors, particularly those with a long-term mentality and the goal of compounding their capital, understand this. Dogecoin doesn't have utility, and its supply isn't capped.

You should avoid Dogecoin. This is far from a high-quality opportunity.

Consider the best businesses out there, which possess wide economic moats, sell innovative products and services that have pricing power, and register healthy growth and strong profits. These are the types of assets you want in your portfolio. These are serious long-term bets.

Even within its own industry, Dogecoin comes up short. Investors should consider Bitcoin instead. It's a much more promising place to park your capital for the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.