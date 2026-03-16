Dogecoin Has the Zoomies Today. Here's Why This Meme Coin Surged More Than 6%.

Key Points

A strong sentiment shift away from extreme fear has investors looking at top cryptocurrencies which can outperform in such environments.

Unsurprisingly, Dogecoin is a clear beneficiary of this trend once again today.

That said, there are some other key developments investors are latching onto as well which are worth paying attention to.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is best known as the largest meme token in the world, focused on building community and driving engagement among its very loyal and dedicated investor base. In times of clear sentiment shifts in the market, Dogecoin can provide amplified volatility. The good news is that when there's a broad-based market recovery (as we're seeing today), it can mean Dogecoin will appreciate more than the overall cryptocurrency market, which is up 3.6% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing.

That is indeed the case today, with Dogecoin surging 6.6% over the past 24 hours, as of 4:45 p.m. ET. Let's dive into the key factors taking this token on a nice ride higher.

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Why is Dogecoin surging today?

Over the past week, sentiment across the cryptocurrency sector has broadly improved, driving a wave of investment interest in several top tokens. And while Dogecoin is highly sensitive to some shifts, I think it's also true that investor capital is most likely to flow to the top-5 tokens by market capitalization in this sector. That's been the case thus far.

That said, amplified interest in projects that can both benefit from such swings in speculative sentiment (which Dogecoin is an obvious beneficiary) and have token-specific catalysts (as is also the case today) can spur outsized moves such as these.

An announcement from Elon Musk that he may launch his "X Money" platform on the social media site X by April has sparked speculation that Dogecoin's use case as a currency for online transactions will come full circle. This is the announcement many in the Dogecoin community have long awaited, and could be the catalyst that folks in the meme coin community latch onto as a core reason to hold this token long-term.

Now, I'm still on the fence about whether Dogecoin will ultimately see the kind of dollars (or, in this case, DOGE tokens) change hands at the pace many bulls believe is possible. But if we do see a viable use case for this digital asset prop up demand for Dogecoin over a meaningful period of time, anything's possible. We've certainly seen that with Dogecoin's price action in the past.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

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Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.