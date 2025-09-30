Dogecoin Is Falling Today. Should You Buy the Dip?

Key Points The U.S. government could soon shut down if legislators fail to reach a deal.

The market is slightly down as investors anticipate a shutdown, with riskier assets like Dogecoin being hit harder.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell on Tuesday, down 4.2% as of 1:12 p.m. ET, as measured from 4 p.m. on Monday. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The meme coin is falling with much of the market as investors anticipate a government shutdown. More speculative assets like Dogecoin tend to see outsized drops when the market is uneasy.

Crypto investors brace for a shutdown

While a U.S. government shutdown could be avoided, the clock is ticking. Legislators need to pass a funding bill by the end of the day, but both sides of the aisle are playing hardball and refusing to budge. The market seems to be anticipating a shutdown.

It wouldn't be the first time -- there have been 14 shutdowns since 1980 -- but a shutdown introduces uncertainty, which often leads to a dip in the market. Investors like stability.

Dogecoin is a very risky asset

Dogecoin's drop today outpaced most of the crypto market because it's a meme coin with no real value. It is highly speculative and built on hype. It really shouldn't be viewed as a serious investment; it is more of a bet.

While today's dip could look like an opportunity to buy, I wouldn't. Dogecoin can fall a lot further. A more serious market event could cause Dogecoin to plummet.

Investors should instead look to cryptos with a proven track record of value and projects with innovative technology. Bitcoin and Ethereum are much smarter plays.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.