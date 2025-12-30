Dogecoin Is Down More Than 60% in 2025, and Here's Why Another 50% Plunge Might be Inevitable in 2026

Key Points

Dogecoin is the cryptocurrency industry's original meme coin, and it's a highly speculative asset.

Dogecoin's market capitalization reached more than $90 billion in 2021, but it has since lost the majority of its value.

The meme coin is likely to suffer further from its poor fundamentals in 2026, which could result in significant downside for investors.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was created in 2013 by two friends who felt the cryptocurrency industry was taking itself too seriously. They used the famous "Doge" meme as inspiration, and they even admitted the entire exercise was a joke. But after reaching a market capitalization of more than $90 billion in 2021, it was the project's biggest believers who were laughing all the way to the bank.

However, the party didn't last very long, because Dogecoin had lost more than 90% of its peak value by mid-2022. It turns out most of the gains leading up to its 2021 peak were fueled by pure speculation rather than concrete fundamentals, which isn't a recipe for lasting momentum.

Despite a strong rally at the end of 2024, Dogecoin hasn't set a new record high in four years, and it's currently sitting on a 62% loss in 2025. Here's why I think it's poised for another decline of at least 50% in 2026.

Speculative rallies aren't sustainable

Only a few cryptocurrencies have a real use case. Here are some examples:

All three of those cryptocurrencies set new record highs in 2025. Having a real use case creates organic demand which, in turn, often leads to higher prices. Dogecoin doesn't have that luxury; it certainly isn't a good store of value, so institutional investors typically steer clear, and it isn't very popular as a payment mechanism. In fact, just 2,137 businesses around the world are willing to accept it in exchange for goods and services (according to crypto directory Cryptwerk).

Most of Dogecoin's bullish runs have been fueled by speculation instead, spurred on by prominent figures like Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Not only are these bouts of upside impossible to predict, but the evidence suggests they are also completely unsustainable. Once investor sentiment turns negative, there is nothing left to prop up Dogecoin's price.

Another glaring issue could limit further upside

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and XRP have a fixed total supply, which means once all designated coins have entered circulation, no more will be created. This creates the perception of scarcity, which gives investors confidence the respective cryptocurrency will maintain its value.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, has a limitless supply. Even though a maximum of 5 billion coins can be "mined" each year, there is no end date, so the cryptocurrency's circulating supply will increase forever. In other words, existing Dogecoin investors will face constant dilution, eroding the value of their holdings.

Dogecoin currently has a circulating supply of 152.3 billion coins, and based on a price of $0.12 per coin, it has a market capitalization of $18.5 billion. If we assume 5 billion new coins enter the market every year, it will take 30 years for Dogecoin's circulating supply to double. If the price-per-coin stays exactly where it is today, Dogecoin would then have a market cap of $37 billion -- but that is unlikely, unless it finds a new use case capable of creating actual value.

The more likely outcome is that the price halves to just $0.06, which would keep its market cap exactly where it is today. This is a mathematical example of how an asset with a limitless supply can destroy value over time.

Why Dogecoin could plunge 50% in 2026

As I mentioned at the top, Dogecoin is down by a whopping 62% in 2025. But in my opinion, investors won't have to wait for supply to double over the next 30 years before the cryptocurrency declines by another 50% (or more).

If we rewind the clock to Dogecoin's last major crash in 2022, it bottomed out at about $0.05 per token. Considering there is no positive fundamental catalyst on the horizon capable of propping up the token's value, that might be a realistic target for the current ongoing sell-off. It would translate into a further 58% downside from here for investors.

Timing the potential bottom for Dogecoin isn't any easier than timing a speculative rally, so it's possible the coin won't precisely test its 2022 low in 2026. However, I think the downtrend will continue, and a further loss of at least 50% is a very real possibility next year.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tesla, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.