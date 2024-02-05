Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Flashes Unusual $20.5M Signal —is it Bullish?

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

Dogecoin (DOGE) price has consolidated around the $0.08 territory since dipping 6% during the market wide downturn on Jan 23.

Bullish Dogecoin Whales have capitalized on the price dip, acquiring 260 million DOGE between Jan 23, and Feb 5, signaling conviction of an imminent rebound phase.

The Parabolic SAR indicator suggests that the bears are still in the drivers’ seat.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price continues to defend the $0.08 territory since dipping 6% during the crypto market downturn on Jan 23. On-chain data shows that whale investors have capitalized on the price pull-back to acquire millions of dollars worth of DOGE at a discount.

Do the Dogecoin bulls have enough in the tank to stage a decisive attempt to reclaim the $0.1 area this week?

Dogecoin Whales Enter 260 Million Buying Spree

The crypto market suffered a significant downturn on Jan 23 amid billion-dollar sell-off from Grayscale ETF investors. Interestingly, while other mega cap meme coins like Shiba Inu and PEPE and BONK all suffered double-digit retracement, DOGE price maintained a relatively more resilient performance with only a -6% deficit.

Dogecoin on-chain data trail shows that a group of strategic whale investors rapidly buying the dip could be behind DOGE’s steady price action in the last two weeks.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Wallet Balances vs. Price | Source: Santiment

Santiment’s chart above depicts real-time changes in the balance of whale wallets holding at least 10 million DOGE ($783,000).

The red trendline shows that the whale wallets held a cumulative balance of 44.75 billion DOGE as of Jan 23.

In an unusual trend, as the market downturn set-in, rather than join the sell-off the whales entered a buying spree instead. At press time on Feb 5, their balances now stand at 45 billion DOGE.

Effectively, they have capitalized on the price dip to acquire 250 million DOGE worth approximately $20.5 million between Jan 23 and Feb 5.

The whales buying pressure partly explains why DOGE price has managed to avoid a major bearish downswing below $0.08 while rival meme coins caved.

Notably, historical trends show that previous DOGE price rallies have often been preceded by a significant buying wave from this cohort of whales.

If this trend repeats, DOGE traders can anticipate another uptrend toward the $0.1 area the week ahead.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: $0.085 is the Key Resistance to Beat

Drawing inferences from on-chain data analysis, Dogecoin price looks set to start the week on the front foot, possibly retesting the $0.01 area.

However, the Bollinger band technical indicator suggests that the bulls face major resistance around $0.085.

At press time, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.079, just below the 20-day SMA price signaling bullish resurgence. A decisive breakout above the $0.085 sell-wall could trigger a major rebound toward $0.1 as predicted.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Forecast Source: TradingView

Still, there’s a chance the bears could negate this narrative if the DOGE price loses the $0.07 for the first time in 2024. However, as depicted by the lower Bollinger band, the bullish support buy-wall at $0.075 could prove daunting.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.