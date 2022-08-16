Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 15% Today. Is Now the Time to Buy?

The price of pooch-themed digital asset Dogecoin (DOGE) has been chasing higher levels today as the coin has ranged between a low of $0.0757 to as high as $0.0884 on intraday trading across cryptocurrency exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. The pricing spread marks a 15% increase which has remained fairly steady at the time of writing, on a 10% boost in market volume of more than $1.5 billion during the past 24-hour period.

Over the past week, the price of DOGE pumped 23% on media reports that it's likely to have more applications on its blockchain than Cardano (ADA) due to recent announcements from Dogecoin developers regarding enhanced use cases. The pup-coin pump also benefited Dogecoin alt coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) which fetched itself a 30% price jump this past weekend as holders of large amounts of Ethereum filled digital wallets with SHIB.

Is DOGE a buy in this range?

Things have been quiet for DOGE the past few months with Bitcoin grabbing headlines for topping $25,000 per coin over the past few weeks and excitement growing around the upcoming Ethereum Merge in mid-September.

Some crypto analysts are predicting that the momentum behind DOGE could push it as high as $0.10 per coin, but it's currently facing resistance at $0.088. If it pushes through that level, retests, and then bounces higher, those traders say it could be the start of a possible rally for Dogecoin, which just rejoined the top-10 cryptos based on total market value.

This is not financial advice and prospective investors should do their own research and know their level of acceptable losses. For now, it's too early to tell if the programming upgrade for DOGE -- known as libdogecoin -- will attract the number of app developers and deliver on its promise to enable cross chain functionality for DOGE. If that happens, DOGE could separate itself from the pack of joke tokens and possibly transform into a best-of-breed payment option for Web3. We'll be sure to keep our eye on this one.

The Ascent's best crypto apps for 2022 (Bonuses, $0 commissions, and more)

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Fetch. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.