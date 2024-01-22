DOGE To Hit 10 Cents? Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Rally On Musk's X App Payment Buzz, Says 'Coins Like FLOKI Will Follow'

Over the weekend, Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) value soared by more than 10% following the creation of a dedicated account for the planned payment feature on Elon Musk’s “everything app” X, previously known as Twitter.

What Happened: The account in question has not made any posts yet, but it has been verified, as seen by its gold badge, and is marked with an X badge, indicating its connection to the X app.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Johnny predicted DOGE to reach $0.10. “$DOGE break out — retest complete. Now at a big level — flips this and can see the next leg higher towards $.10. New narrative starting — X Payments account just created…Rumors that X / Twitter will start using DOGE as the universal payment for X.

Amid speculation, another analyst known as Peppe added Dogecoin to his holdings, citing the ongoing speculations about X Payments. “Added $DOGE spot to my portfolio here with the @XPayments speculations ongoing. Wanted to long last night but had a limit for $0.085 that got it,” said Peppe.

Why It Matters: Analysts, including Peppe, suggest that excitement around Dogecoin could lead to increased interest in similar coins like FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI). It should be noted that FLOKI’s market value climbed from $266 million to $300 million on Sunday.

"Added more $FLOKI to the bag as well as I expect when the one and only king of memecoins will fly that coins like $FLOKI will follow," added Peppe.

Another analyst Crypto Tony pondered the potential for FLOKI, asking, “So FLOKI [is] going to be the next DOGE or what…”

At the time of writing, Dogecoin fell 4%, trading at $0.083. Data from Coinglass revealed that this decline has been marked by significant liquidations, with $2.65 million in Dogecoin long positions liquidated in the last 24 hours, totaling $3.19 million in liquidations for the cryptocurrency.

