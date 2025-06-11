DOGE Says Eliminating These Laws Will Save Americans Money — 2 Ways It Doesn’t

DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency, was meant to help save money for Americans. But the reality is different.

According to the DOGE website, their efforts to slash costs such as eliminating certain types of federal spending and reversing some regulations, have resulted in around $180 billion in savings. As a result of these savings, DOGE claims that it has saved taxpayers $1,118.01 each.

However, according to many media outlets like Reuters and third-party analyses like “Musk Watch,” the savings are really only around one tenth of that. What’s more, regulations that have been or could be eliminated will end up costing Americans more in the long run.

So what are the regulations?

Credit Card Fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) rule capping credit card late fees to $8. The CFPB predicted that there would have been average savings of $220 per year for around 45 million Americans who were on the hook for these fees.

The New York Times reports that DOGE claims reversing this rule will save Americans $9.5 billion. Considering the average credit card late fee is $32, American consumers may not truly benefit from this law reversal. It’s unclear how DOGE came up with these savings, since credit card companies may not lower their late fees anytime soon.

Efficiency Standards on Appliances

According to the DOGE leaderboard on its website, there was a combined $4 billion in savings for Americans by reversing 16 efficiency standards on appliances by the Energy Department. Appliance efficiency standards are there to help American households save on utility bills.

Estimates by government scientists show that efficiency standards for appliances saved around $576 for the average American household in 2025 when it came to gas and water bills. Reversing these standards could mean that costs that could go down over time for Americans will be no more.

There are even reports that appliance manufacturers don’t want these reversal of standards as it’ll also cost them more in the long run. For example, if states end up mandating their own standards, there could be conflicting ones. As such, it could mean that manufacturers will have to make different appliances to meet different state regulations, costing them more in time and overhead costs.

Some of the appliances affected by these potential reversals are microwaves and commercial washing machines.

When the rule for efficiency standards for microwaves was enacted back in 2023, the Energy Department estimated that it would result in $620 million per year in savings for consumers. Apparently it would now save Americans $64.9 if the rule were reversed.

As for commercial washers like the ones you use in apartment buildings and laundromats, the rollback of regulations could supposedly save Americans $1.9 billion. However, experts say that number seems impossible, considering the whole market for these types of appliances is only around $6.5 billion.

So are there savings? Maybe.

Government spending may be down because of DOGE, but it’s hard to tell if these changes will result in savings for you, now or in the future. In the meantime, continue to practice discernment in your spending habits so that if there are increased costs, you’re ready for them.

