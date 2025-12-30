DOF Wins $150 Mln Four-year RSV Contract With Petrobras In Brazil

(RTTNews) - DOF Group ASA (DOFG.OL) on Tuesday said it has signed a new long-term contract with Petrobras in Brazil for the RSV Skandi Commander.

The four-year contract is expected to commence in January 2027 and is estimated to have a value of approximately $150 million.

The award follows the same competitive tender process under which DOF previously secured six four-year RSV contracts.

The company stated that the Skandi Commander contract includes the use of an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, in addition to a Remotely Operated Vehicle, as part of the vessel's scope of work.

The company said the contract strengthens its backlog in Brazil, where DOF is marking 25 years of operations, with a large portion of its fleet secured on firm contracts extending beyond 2030.

On Monday, DOF Group closed trading 0.05% higher at NOK 94.30 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.