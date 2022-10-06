Does Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Zynex Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Zynex had US$13.3m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$26.9m in cash, so it actually has US$13.6m net cash. NasdaqGS:ZYXI Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

How Healthy Is Zynex's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Zynex had liabilities of US$18.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$31.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$26.9m as well as receivables valued at US$27.8m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$4.14m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Zynex's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$365.2m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Zynex boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Zynex grew its EBIT by 302% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Zynex's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Zynex has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Zynex's free cash flow amounted to 25% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Zynex has net cash of US$13.6m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 302% over the last year. So we don't think Zynex's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Zynex's earnings per share history for free.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

