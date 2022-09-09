Does Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Zoetis Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Zoetis had debt of US$6.60b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$7.20b over a year. However, it also had US$2.75b in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.84b. NYSE:ZTS Debt to Equity History September 9th 2022

How Healthy Is Zoetis' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zoetis had liabilities of US$3.05b due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.14b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.75b as well as receivables valued at US$1.29b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.15b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Zoetis shares are worth a very impressive total of US$74.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Zoetis has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.8 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that Zoetis has increased its EBIT by 6.0% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zoetis can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Zoetis recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Zoetis's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is good too. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Zoetis is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Zoetis you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

