Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - November 27, 2019

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

IVA Worldwide Fund C (IVWCX): 2.01% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. IVWCX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five year after-expenses return of 1.96%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Auer Growth Fund (AUERX). Expense ratio: 2.31%. Management fee: 0.9%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of -1.56%.

Catalyst Small Cap Insider Buy I (CTVIX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.52% and management fee of 1.25%. CTVIX is an All Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in small, medium, and large-cap companies, though they end up focusing on bigger firms due to percentage of assets. With an annual average return of -3.99% over the last five years, the only thing absolute about this absolute return fund is that it absolutely deserves to be on our "worst offender" list.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that you've seen the worst Zacks Ranked mutual funds, let's have a look at some of the highest ranked funds with the lowest fees.

Hirtle Callaghan Institutional Growth Equity HCS (HCIGX): 0.23% expense ratio and 0.17% management fee. HCIGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With an annual return of 13.02% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R2 (JIGZX) has an expense ratio of 1.09% and management fee of 0.3%. JIGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Thanks to yearly returns of 10.68% over the last five years, JIGZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VALIC Company II Socially Responsible Fund (VCSRX): Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.25%. VCSRX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. VCSRX has produced a 10.44% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

