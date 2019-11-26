Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - November 26, 2019

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Aquila Hawaiian Tax Free Trust C (HULCX): 1.65% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. HULCX is a Muni - Bonds fund; these funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. With a five year after-expenses return of 1.04%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

SA Emerging Markets Value Fund (SAEMX): 1.35% expense ratio, 0.92% management fee. SAEMX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. This fund has an annual returns of -0.27% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Victory RS Global Natural Resources A (RSNRX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.48% and management fee of 1%. RSNRX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. With an annual average return of -24.77% over the last five years, the only thing absolute about this absolute return fund is that it absolutely deserves to be on our "worst offender" list.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

Vanguard Global Mineral Volatility Investor (VMVFX): 0.22% expense ratio and 0.2% management fee. VMVFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With an annual return of 10.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX) has an expense ratio of 0.64% and management fee of 0.62%. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 13.07% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Emerald Growth Fund Institutional (FGROX): Expense ratio: 0.69%. Management fee: 0.56%. FGROX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. FGROX has produced a 10.21% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

