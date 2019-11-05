Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - November 05, 2019

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Templeton Global Total Return C (TTRCX): 1.37% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. TTRCX is a Diversified Bonds investment option; these funds give investors exposure to a variety of fixed income types that span across different issuers, maturities, and credit levels. With a five year after-expenses return of 0.75%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Intrepid Capital Fund Institutional (ICMVX): 1.15% expense ratio, 1% management fee. ICMVX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund has an annual returns of 1.05% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

ClearBridge International Small Cap A (LCOAX): Expense ratio: 1.42%. Management fee: 0.8%. LCOAX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With annual returns of just -0.76%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that you've seen the worst Zacks Ranked mutual funds, let's have a look at some of the highest ranked funds with the lowest fees.

Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX): Expense ratio: 0.61%. Management fee: 0.45%. VEVIX, an All Cap Value option, is a type of mutual fund that buys stakes in companies in all three valuation categories. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.85%.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Service Class (DEIGX): Expense ratio: 0.74%. Management fee: 0.45%. DEIGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. DEIGX has managed to produce a robust 11.43% over the last five years.

Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund (DEOPX): Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.75%. DEOPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. DEOPX has produced a 10.54% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

