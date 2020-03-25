Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - March 25, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

ProFunds Rising U.S. Dollar Investor (RDPIX): 1.81% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. RDPIX is classified as a Government - Bonds fund. These funds hold securities issued by the U.S. federal government in their portfolios, and focus across the curve, meaning the yields and interest rate sensitivity will vary. With a five year after-costs return of 1.36%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

Janus Henderson Europe Focus C (HFECX). Expense ratio: 2.06%. Management fee: 0.75%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of 0.2%.

Timothy Plan Conservative Growth A (TCGAX) - 1.08% expense ratio, 0.65% management fee. TCGAX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. TCGAX has generated annual returns of 0.37% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund (BTMFX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 1% and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.76%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise I (JMGRX): Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.64%. JMGRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. JMGRX has managed to produce a robust 14.49% over the last five years.

Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap K (FSSKX) has an expense ratio of 0.55% and management fee of 0.49%. FSSKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 10.76% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

