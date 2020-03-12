Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - March 12, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

American Funds ST Bond Fund of America 529C (CCAMX): Expense ratio: 1.46%. Management fee: 0.27%. After expenses, the 5 year return is -0.1%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Allocation C (GDCFX): 1.92% expense ratio, 0.79% management fee. GDCFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund has an annual returns of -0.54% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

ICON International Equity Fund S (ICNEX) - 1.55% expense ratio, 1% management fee. ICNEX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. ICNEX has generated annual returns of 1.45% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Premier (TRPSX): Expense ratio: 0.33%. Management fee: 0.15%. TRPSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.54%.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R1 (MIGMX) is a stand out fund. MIGMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.14% and expense ratio of 1.48%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 20.22% and an expense ratio of just 0.92%. JAGTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

