Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - March 11, 2020

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Templeton Frontier Markets R6 (FFMRX): 1.54% expense ratio and 1.4% management fee. FFMRX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With a five year after-costs return of -2.83%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

MainGate MLP Fund C (MLCPX): 2.45% expense ratio, 1.25%. MLCPX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. This fund has yearly returns of -8.32% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

EP Emerging Markets SmallerCompanies A (EPASX) - 1.75% expense ratio, 1.08% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 1.31% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio I (MGQIX): Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.7%. MGQIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12%.

Franklin Small Cap Growth R6 (FSMLX): Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.62%. FSMLX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. FSMLX has managed to produce a robust 10.58% over the last five years.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Institutional (BAFGX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 14.96% and an expense ratio of just 0.7%. BAFGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

