Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - January 28, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

MainStay Emerging Markets Opportunity C (MEOCX): Expense ratio: 2.8%. Management fee: 1%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 2.52%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure C (BGLCX): BGLCX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. BGLCX offers an expense ratio of 2.1% and annual returns of 1.91% over the last five years. Even if this fund can be positioned as a hedge during the recent bull-market, paying more in fees than returns over the long-term should never be an acceptable result.

AllianzGI Ultra Micro Cap A (GUCAX) - 1.8% expense ratio, 1.1% management fee. GUCAX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. GUCAX has generated annual returns of 1.63% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Service Class (MEFYX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 0.91% and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.78%.

MFS New Discovery R4 (MNDJX) has an expense ratio of 1.05% and management fee of 0.88%. MNDJX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. Thanks to yearly returns of 13.45% over the last five years, MNDJX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Growth Company K (FGCKX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 15.72% and an expense ratio of just 0.76%. FGCKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

