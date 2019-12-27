Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - December 27, 2019

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

MSIF Multi-Asset Fund L (MMPLX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.92% and a management fee of 0.85%. Without even doing any in-depth analysis, just the fact that you are paying more in fees than you're earning in returns is reason enough not to invest. MMPLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. The fund has lagged performance-wise, so perhaps a simpler index future investing strategy might be more effective.

Marketfield C (MFCDX): 3.4% expense ratio, 1.4%. MFCDX is a Long Short - Equity fund, and these funds aim to minimize exposure to the broader market, taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. This fund has yearly returns of -2% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Brandes Global Equity C (BGVCX): Expense ratio: 2%. Management fee: 0.8%. BGVCX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of just 1.83%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson US Managed Volatilty I (JRSIX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. JRSIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With an annual return of 10.32% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Voya Large Cap Growth I (PLCIX): Expense ratio: 0.59%. Management fee: 0.51%. PLCIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PLCIX has managed to produce a robust 12.51% over the last five years.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Service Class (MSCYX) has an expense ratio of 1.06% and management fee of 0.8%. MSCYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 10.44% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

