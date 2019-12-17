Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - December 17, 2019

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Leader Total Return A (LCATX): 2.29% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LCATX is part of the Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate fund group. These mutual funds focus on the middle part of the curve, generally with bonds that usually mature in more than three years but less than 15 years. With a five year after-expenses return of 0.65%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Eagle MLP Strategy I (EGLIX): EGLIX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. EGLIX offers an expense ratio of 1.42% and annual returns of -11.24% over the last five years. Even if this fund can be positioned as a hedge during the recent bull-market, paying more in fees than returns over the long-term should never be an acceptable result.

Templeton Global Total Return C (TTRCX): Expense ratio: 1.37%. Management fee: 0.61%. TTRCX is a Diversified Bonds investment option; these funds give investors exposure to a variety of fixed income types that span across different issuers, maturities, and credit levels. With annual returns of just 0.75%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style I (AUEIX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AUEIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With an annual return of 13.91% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Gr (FMFMX) is a stand out fund. FMFMX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.57% and expense ratio of 0.01%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Small Cap Growth I Institutional (PGRTX) has an expense ratio of 1.02% and management fee of 1.08%. PGRTX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 11.37% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

