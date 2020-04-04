Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - April 03, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

AllianzGI Ultra Micro Cap A (GUCAX): 1.8% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. GUCAX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With a five year after-costs return of 1.63%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

Iron Horse Fund I (IRHIX): 1.7% expense ratio, 1.25%. IRHIX is a Long Short - Equity fund, and these funds aim to minimize exposure to the broader market, taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. This fund has yearly returns of 1.6% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

BTS Tactical Fixed Income A (BTFAX): Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 1%. BTFAX is part of the Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate fund group. These mutual funds focus on the middle part of the curve, generally with bonds that usually mature in more than three years but less than 15 years. With annual returns of just 0.81%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Congress Mid Cap Growth Institutional (IMIDX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. IMIDX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With an annual return of 10.93% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund A (BALGX) has an expense ratio of 0.79% and management fee of 0.35%. BALGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Thanks to yearly returns of 12.03% over the last five years, BALGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AllianzGI BestStyles US Equit Instl (ABTLX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 10.45% and an expense ratio of just 0.45%. ABTLX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

