Does Your Retirement Portfolio Hold These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - April 01, 2020

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

AllianzGI Global Natural Resources I (RGLIX): 1.08% expense ratio and 1.05% management fee. RGLIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With a five year after-expenses return of -2.5%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Goldman Sachs Local Emerging Markets Debt C (GCMDX): 1.97% expense ratio, 0.8% management fee. GCMDX is an International Bond - Emerging option; these funds focus on fixed income securities from a variety of emerging international markets. This fund has an annual returns of 0.22% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Pioneer Solutions Balanced C (PIDCX) - 1.19% expense ratio, 0% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 0.49% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX) is a fund that has an expense ratio of 1.22%, and a management fee of 0.64%. JATSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 19.9% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund I (MLCIX) has an expense ratio of 0.54% and management fee of 0.35%. MLCIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 13.4% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock Adviser (PAGSX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 13.88% and an expense ratio of just 1.12%. PAGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

