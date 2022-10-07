Does X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is X4 Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that X4 Pharmaceuticals had US$33.1m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$47.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$14.3m.

How Healthy Is X4 Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that X4 Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$22.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$28.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$47.4m as well as receivables valued at US$843.0k due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.73m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to X4 Pharmaceuticals' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$151.4m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, X4 Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if X4 Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, X4 Pharmaceuticals shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it has a profitable product.

So How Risky Is X4 Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year X4 Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$72m and booked a US$102m accounting loss. But at least it has US$14.3m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for X4 Pharmaceuticals (of which 4 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.