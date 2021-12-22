Does Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Wolfspeed Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Wolfspeed had debt of US$834.4m, up from US$793.6m in one year. However, it does have US$857.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$23.4m.

How Healthy Is Wolfspeed's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:WOLF Debt to Equity History December 22nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Wolfspeed had liabilities of US$319.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$890.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$857.8m as well as receivables valued at US$117.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$234.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Wolfspeed's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$12.6b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Wolfspeed also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Wolfspeed can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Wolfspeed wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 24%, to US$567m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Wolfspeed?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Wolfspeed lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$910m of cash and made a loss of US$336m. But the saving grace is the US$23.4m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Wolfspeed may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Wolfspeed .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

