Does Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Wix.com Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Wix.com had debt of US$919.1m, up from US$365.4m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$1.12b in cash, leading to a US$205.1m net cash position.

How Strong Is Wix.com's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:WIX Debt to Equity History May 17th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Wix.com had liabilities of US$701.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.07b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.12b and US$29.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$617.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Wix.com shares are worth a very impressive total of US$12.6b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Wix.com also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Wix.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Wix.com reported revenue of US$1.1b, which is a gain of 34%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Wix.com?

While Wix.com lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$104m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. The good news for Wix.com shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Wix.com is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

