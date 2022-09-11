Does Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Williams Companies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Williams Companies has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Williams Companies' EPS soared from US$0.95 to US$1.28, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 35%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Williams Companies did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:WMB Earnings and Revenue History September 11th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Williams Companies' forecast profits?

Are Williams Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$40b company like Williams Companies. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$112m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.3% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Is Williams Companies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Williams Companies has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Williams Companies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

