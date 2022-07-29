Does Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Willdan Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2022 Willdan Group had US$116.7m of debt, an increase on US$110.0m, over one year. However, it also had US$7.65m in cash, and so its net debt is US$109.0m.

NasdaqGM:WLDN Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

How Strong Is Willdan Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Willdan Group had liabilities of US$81.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$111.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$7.65m in cash and US$116.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$69.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Willdan Group is worth US$344.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Willdan Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Willdan Group saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Willdan Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$10m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$13m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Willdan Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

