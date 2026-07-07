Does Werner Stock's Lower Valuation Indicate a Buying Opportunity?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) looks cheap from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S-F12M), Werner is trading at a discount compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/S-F12M of 0.70X compared with 2.66X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/S-F12M ratio is also below the median level of 0.74X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is attractive. WERN has a Value Score of A.

Werner P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, the question is whether it is worth buying, holding, or selling the Werner stock at current prices. Let us delve deeper to find out.

Tailwinds Working in Favor of Werner Stock

Werner's top line continues to benefit from strength across both its Truckload Transportation Services segment and Logistics segment. The company stands strong on the back of its dedicated revenue and fleet size growth, FirstFleet acquisition, improving rates and a robust 95% customer retention rate. Restructuring in its One-Way Truckload business has also helped WERN witness a rise in revenue per truck. Growth in Intermodal and Final Mile is aiding Logistics revenues. With constant cost reduction efforts and focus on safety, service and innovation, Werner is hopeful of delivering improved financial results as market conditions tighten throughout the year.

WERN’s solid balance sheet increases financial flexibility. The company ended first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $61.54 million, higher than the current debt level of $8.60 million. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.

Further, Werner’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter 2026 stood at 1.44, which is higher than the industry's reading of 1.10. The favorable comparison with respect to the current ratio looks encouraging. This may imply that the risk of default is less. Also, a current ratio greater than 1.0 is usually considered good for a company.

A strong balance sheet enables the company to reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. WERN has a consistent track record of paying out dividends since 1987. Dividend-paying stocks like WERN are generally safe bets for creating wealth, as these payouts act as a hedge against economic uncertainty. As a reflection of its shareholder-friendly stance, in 2022, WERN paid dividends of $32.1 million and repurchased shares worth $110.4 million. In 2023, WERN paid dividends of $34.20 million (did not repurchase any shares). In 2024, WERN paid dividends of $35.1 million and repurchased shares worth $67.1 million.

During 2025, WERN paid dividends of $34.1 million and repurchased shares worth $55.5 million. As of March 31, 2026, WERN had 5.0 million shares remaining under its share repurchase authorization. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

WERN Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock have gained 35.3% over the past three months, outperforming the transportation-truck industry’s 9.8% surge, as well as that of other industry players, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX within the same time frame.

WERN Stock’s Three-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for WERN?

The positive sentiment surrounding WERN stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2026 earnings has been revised upward in the past 90 days. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 90 days.

The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Time to Buy WERN Stock

It is understood that WERN stock is currently attractively valued. Consistent shareholder-friendly initiatives boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line. WERN has a consistent track record of paying out dividends since 1987. A solid balance sheet allows the company to continue paying dividends and buying back shares, reflecting its pro-shareholder stance. Apart from being shareholder-friendly, Werner's top line continues to benefit from strength across both its Truckload Transportation Services segment and Logistics segment.

We believe that the positives surrounding the stock (as highlighted throughout the write-up) outweigh the concerns regarding rising expenses related to salaries, wages, and benefits, equipment, maintenance, fuel, and other expenses and driver shortage issues. We, therefore, suggest investors add Werner stock to their portfolios for healthy returns. The company’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) further supports our thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.