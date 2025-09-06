Does Warren Buffett Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? The Billionaire Is Hoarding Hundreds of Billions in Cash and Only Owns 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks

Key Points Buffett and his team at Berkshire Hathaway are value investors at their core.

Buffett has historically been able to spot trouble before market crashes.

Not only is the company gearing up for Buffett's departure as CEO, but it seems to view the broader market as overvalued.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Widely considered the greatest investor of all time, Warren Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway draw constant attention from the broader stock market. Now, with the Oracle of Omaha set to step down as the company's CEO after about six decades on the job, investors are going to be scrutinizing Berkshire's last few quarters of the year extra carefully.

Warren Buffett and his team have never been afraid to sit out when they feel the market is too frothy or invest in stocks that go against the grain. While most investors have piled into a bull market now well into its third year, Berkshire has been hoarding hundreds of billions in cash and only holds a few of the Magnificent Seven stocks that consume much of the broader benchmark S&P 500. Does Buffett know something that Wall Street doesn't?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Is Berkshire hoarding cash for a recession or preparing new management?

At the end of the second quarter, Berkshire's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury bill holdings amounted to nearly $340 billion, down slightly from the first quarter. Berkshire has been growing its cash pile for many quarters now. While some investors may have been relieved to see Berkshire purchase some stocks in the second quarter, the company still seems to be hoarding.

Up until earlier this year, many investors assumed that Buffett and his team wanted no part of the stock market, which has been hitting new all-time highs all year and trades at a stretched valuation. But with Buffett stepping down, it's possible that Buffett wanted to position incoming CEO Greg Abel from a place of strength with the strong cash buffer, as the company makes this monumental transition.

Additionally, with Buffett no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, Berkshire may not be able to take as many luxuries as it once did. Investors may more or less demand that Berkshire begin paying a dividend, something that's never happened under Buffett.

Of course, it's also still likely that Buffett and team are concerned about the market and don't want to overly invest in stocks while they trade at high multiples, or want to have a war chest ready if the economy falls into a recession, in order to take advantage of opportunities. Buffett is a value investor and actually has a good track record of heading to the sidelines before market fallout. Avoiding big drawdowns has likely contributed to Berkshire's success just as much as buying winners.

Avoiding the Magnificent Seven fits with strategy

With Buffett and Berkshire still on the sidelines right now, it makes sense that the company hasn't loaded up on Magnificent Seven stocks set to benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution. Sure, the consumer tech giant Apple is still Berkshire's largest holding, but Berkshire first bought the stock in 2016 and has actually sold significant chunks in recent years. Berkshire also owns a small position in Amazon.

As of this writing, the Magnificent Seven stocks made up over 33% of the S&P 500. Their large market caps and valuations are responsible for pushing the overall market to new highs and stretched valuations. While Buffett and his team are likely interested in these names, they are also very disciplined when it comes to valuations.

Additionally, Buffett and his team may have concerns over the sustainability of the AI revolution. Even if demand continues to be through the roof, there are a lot of other extraneous factors, including whether there is enough AI infrastructure and energy to drive this data-intensive sector. Even before the internet changed the world, investors still had to work through the DotCom Crash. It's hard to say whether there will be another crash, but you can bet Buffett and his team will want to avoid one of these market collapses at all costs.

Buffett and Berkshire have decades of experience. They won't reach during boom times and they won't be swayed by perma bulls. If there's something that Buffett knows that Wall Street doesn't, it's the ability to think about an entire economic cycle, remain patient, and not be tempted by irrational exuberance.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,148!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,052,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.