Does VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does VirTra Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 VirTra had US$8.57m of debt, an increase on US$1.33m, over one year. However, it does have US$21.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$13.0m.

A Look At VirTra's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:VTSI Debt to Equity History December 30th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that VirTra had liabilities of US$11.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$21.5m in cash and US$9.24m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$8.39m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that VirTra has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that VirTra has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, VirTra grew its EBIT by 843% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if VirTra can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. VirTra may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last two years, VirTra burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that VirTra has net cash of US$13.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 843% over the last year. So we are not troubled with VirTra's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with VirTra (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

